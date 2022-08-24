Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

NYSE:NET opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

