Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.