Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Twilio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.