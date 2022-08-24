Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 257,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average is $252.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.