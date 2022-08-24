Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $314,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average of $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.