Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of VALE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.