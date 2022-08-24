Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.