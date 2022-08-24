Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

