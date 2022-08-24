Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $2,325,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.