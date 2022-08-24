Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,033,000 after buying an additional 945,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

NYSE:CNC opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

