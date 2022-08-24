Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 112,077 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.3 %

Alkermes stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.