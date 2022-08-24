Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlassian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $124,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

