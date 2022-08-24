Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

BAM stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

