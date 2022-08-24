Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

