Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,163,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,626,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,868,000 after buying an additional 85,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,422,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,611,000 after buying an additional 142,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.