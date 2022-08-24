Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About UBS Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

