Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,702,590 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Alphabet worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

