Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.