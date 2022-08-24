Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.