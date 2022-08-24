Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,180 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

