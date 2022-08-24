Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,329 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Activity

Moderna Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,447,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,376,815.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 581,056 shares of company stock worth $92,461,324 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

