Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,261 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tidewater by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tidewater by 131.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE TDW opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

