Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,679 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 634,583 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $11,879,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $1,437,160.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.