Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in IAC by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IAC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.