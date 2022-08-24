Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CR opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

