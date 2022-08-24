Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

