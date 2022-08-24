Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.