Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Meter



Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

