Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek US by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 208,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Delek US by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 996,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.