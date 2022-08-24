Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 274,676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 341,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

