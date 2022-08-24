Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,650,611 shares of company stock worth $32,662,666 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

