Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 230,319 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000.

NYSE NTST opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

