Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.1 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

