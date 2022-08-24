Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

