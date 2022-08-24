Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

