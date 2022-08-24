Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $841.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $835.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.40. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.