Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,282 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.