Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

