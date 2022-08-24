Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 370.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

