Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

