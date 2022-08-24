Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,267,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.