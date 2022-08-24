Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,590,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

