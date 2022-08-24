Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

