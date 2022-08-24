APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Tobam acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of APA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of APA by 8,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.