Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 81,181 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 439,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,789 shares of company stock worth $9,134,748 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

None

