Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

