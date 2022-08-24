Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.17 and its 200-day moving average is $278.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

