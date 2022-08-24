Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

