AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

