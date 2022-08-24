Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

